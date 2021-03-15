Square Enix’s Outriders coming to Xbox Game Pass in April

Square Enix’sÂ OutridersÂ is coming to Xbox Game Pass on April 1st, day and date with its release on other platforms.
In an Xbox Wire blog post, Megan Spurr, Game Pass’ community lead, stressed that this is not an April Foolâ€™s joke. This confirms a tease from the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account from last week.
OutridersÂ will be available on Game Pass for Console and Android devices (via Game Pass Ultimate).
Developed by People Can Fly (Bulletstorm),Â OutridersÂ is a co-operative third-person shooter with RPG elements. When a mysterious storm called the Anomaly wipes out nearly all of the world’s technology, wildlife is hyper-evolved into ferocious monsters and humanity breaks out into war.Â
The game can be played solo or with up to two other players. Square Enix has also confirmed that cross-play will be supported, meaning that Game Pass/other Xbox players will be able to squad up online with friends on PlayStation, PC and Stadia.
More than two million people played the recently released demo in its first week, Square Enix has confirmed.
OutridersÂ is the latest major game that’s confirmed to be coming to Game Pass, after 20 Bethesda titles were made available on the service last week.
Image credit: Square Enix
Source: Xbox
