PREVIOUS
News

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S Wireless Headset is now available

The new headset is compatible with the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles

Mar 16, 2021

8:00 AM EDT

0 comments

Xbox Wireless Headset

Microsoft’s entirely wireless headset designed for the Xbox Series X and Series S is now available.

The $129 Xbox Wireless Headset features Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone: X virtual surround sound, a beamforming microphone that focuses on speech and not surrounding noise, and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing it to also connect to a smartphone so you can listen to podcasts or music while gaming.

The Xbox Wireless Headset also features entirely wireless voice chat that doesn’t require a cable to be plugged into the console’s gamepad. Other features include 15 hours of battery life, earcups made of polyurethane leather, an adjustable headband and individual dials for game and voice chat.

It’s worth noting that the headset also works with Xbox One consoles and the Xbox Series X and S. Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset is now available in the company’s store as well as EB Games, Best Buy, The Source andÂ Amazon for $129.

We’ll have more on Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset in the coming weeks.

Related Articles

News

Mar 11, 2021

6:57 PM EST

Latest Xbox Series X update fixes controller disconnect issue

News

Mar 15, 2021

11:19 AM EDT

Square Enix’s Outriders coming to Xbox Game Pass in April

News

Mar 12, 2021

5:25 PM EST

Some Bethesda games are getting Xbox Series X/S frame rate boosts

News

Mar 10, 2021

2:22 PM EST

March Xbox system update adds settings for Series X/S enhancements and more

Comments