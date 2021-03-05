PREVIOUS|
Samsung unveils the XCover 5, its latest rugged smartphone

It's unclear when or if this handset will come to Canada

Mar 5, 2021

12:23 PM EST

Samsung has unveiled the XCover 5, its latest rugged smartphone.

The XCover 5 sports a 5.3-inchÂ  720 x 1600 pixel resolution display. Additionally, it offers IP68 water and dust resistance and features a Glove Touch that increases touch sensitivity, allowing users to operate the device while wearing gloves.

The rugged device features an LED flashlight and the ability to integrate its walkie talkie function with Microsoft Teams. The handset also features a Exynos 850 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a 3,000mAh battery and supports fast charging through USB and POGO pins.

The XCover 5 features a rear-facing single 16-megapixel camera shooter and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

Samsung says the device launches this March in select markets in Asia, Europe and Latin America with availability expanding to other regions at a later date.

This means that the smartphone could make its way to Canada at some point in the future, especially since Samsung sells the XCover Pro in Canada.

Source: SamsungÂ 

