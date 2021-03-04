Hayu reality TV streaming service is now available on the Shaw TV

NBCUniversal has announced that reality TV streaming platform Hayu is now available to Shaw TV customers.
Now, reality TV fans in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and northern Ontario can access the streaming service directly through Shaw TV.
“Partnering with Shaw to make Hayu’s breadth of ad-free reality content more easily accessible across the prairie provinces and Ontario, builds on our ongoing growth strategy in Canada.” said Hendrik McDermott, managing director of Hayu, in a press release.
For an additional $5.99 per month, Shaw TV subscribers can get series like Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Keeping Up With Kardashians and more. It’s worth noting that most of Hayu’s shows are available on Hayu the same day they premiere on TV in the United.
Shaw TV customers can also now say Hayu into their voice remote or find the service in the app section. To learn more and to sign up, click here.
It’s worth noting that Hayu is also available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, desktop and more. The service also costs $5.99 per month as an app subscription.
