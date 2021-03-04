Seagate 4TB portable hard drive discounted by $35 at Best Buy

If you’re looking to significantly increase your computer storage without spending a considerable chunk of money, Best Buy Canada has a deal for you.
Currently, the tech retailer is offering the Seagate One Touch 4TB USB 3.0 external hard drive for $35 off, making it just $99.99. That also makes it only $10 more than the 2TB variant.
Unfortunately, the deal is set to end on March 4th, 2021, making today the last day you can get it.
If the Seagate portable hard drive isn’t quite what you need, Best Buy has some other storage deals on as well, which we’ve included below.
- WD My Passport 2TB – $79.99 ($10 off)
- Seagate One Touch 1TB – $64.99 ($10 off)
- Seagate Backup Plus Slim 1TB – $64.99 ($10 off)
- WD_Black P10 Game Drive 4TB – $134.99 ($25 off)
You can check out a full list of portable drives at Best Buy here.
Source: RedFlagDeals
Comments