Seagate 4TB portable hard drive discounted by $35 at Best Buy

Today's the last day for the deal

Mar 4, 2021

10:42 AM EST

If you’re looking to significantly increase your computer storage without spending a considerable chunk of money, Best Buy Canada has a deal for you.

Currently, the tech retailer is offering the Seagate One Touch 4TB USB 3.0 external hard drive for $35 off, making it just $99.99. That also makes it only $10 more than the 2TB variant.

Unfortunately, the deal is set to end on March 4th, 2021, making today the last day you can get it.

If the Seagate portable hard drive isn’t quite what you need, Best Buy has some other storage deals on as well, which we’ve included below.

You can check out a full list of portable drives at Best Buy here.

Source: RedFlagDeals

