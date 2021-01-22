Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.
For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly. Hayu is available on Android and iOS, Apple TV and desktop.
Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming platform Hayu in February:
- True Hollywood Story: Season 2 (February 2nd)
- The Hills: New Beginnings: Season 2 (February 5th)
- Summer House (February 5th)
- True Crime: Cartel Crew: Seasons 1-2 (February 8th)
- Lovers Lane Murders: Season 1 (February 12th)
- Racing Wives: Season 1 (February 13th)
- Snapped Behind Bars: Season 1 (February 15th)
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey (February 18th)
Continuing Series:
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 13 on Mondays
- Below Deck: Season 8 on Tuesdays
- Watch What Happens Live: Season 18 on Tuesdays and Saturdays
- The Real Housewives of Dallas: Season 5 on Wednesdays
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Season 1 on Thursdays
- Southern Charm: Season 7 on Fridays
- Killer Motive: Season 2 on Sundays
- One Deadly Mistake: Season 1 on Sundays
Comments