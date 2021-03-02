Telus donating select movie rental costs for International Womenâ€™s Day

Telus has announced that it will donate the cost of a curated collection of movie rentals to Dress for Success Canada in honour of International Women’s Day (March 8th).
The not-for-profit organization provides at-risk and underemployed women with career development tools to help them thrive.
To support Dress for Success Canada, Telus has created the ‘Breaking the Glass Ceiling’ collection containing 73 films featuring iconic female figures, such as Harriet,Â Little Women andÂ RBG.
Films cost between $5 and $7 to rent and Telus will donate up to $10,000 from the proceeds from rentals made between now and March 14th.
The full list of Breaking the Glass Ceiling titles can be found on the home screen of Telus’ Optik and Pik TV or accessed by channel 130.
Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment
