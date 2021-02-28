Here’s how to watch the 2021 Golden Globe Awards in Canada

The 2021 awards season is officially kicking off virtually with the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards on February 28th.
The award show will take place at 8pm ET in Beverly Hills. The ceremony will include in-person appearances and virtual attendance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will be hosting the show virtually from two separate locations. Presenters include Margot Robbie, Kate Hudson, Kevin Bacon, Kristen Wiig and more.
In Canada, Bell has once again secured exclusive broadcasting rights to the show. Therefore, those with cable TV can watch the ceremony live on Bellâ€™s CTV network. Alternatively, you can stream the ceremony through CTV on Android, iOS or the web.
If you donâ€™t want to watch the actual show, you can follow the official Golden Globes Twitter account to get a breakdown of the winners, as the account will tweet out winners in real-time.
CBCâ€™s beloved Canadian comedy series Schittâ€™s Creek has scored five nominations, including one for Best Television Series â€” Musical or Comedy. Considering the show swept the Emmys last year, itâ€™ll likely see success at the Golden Globes as well.
In terms of streaming services, several platforms have garnered a number of nominations. Netflix has snagged 42 nominations, Amazon has received 10 and Apple picked up four. Disney+ also managed to snag a single nomination.
Image credit: CBC
