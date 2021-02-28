OnePlus reportedly launching ‘9R’ phone and smartwatch in March

OnePlus will reportedly launch its â€˜9Râ€™ smartphone and watch in mid-March, according to notable leaker Ishan Agarwal.
Agarwal told 91Mobiles that OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch at least four devices next month, including a cheaper OnePlus 9R smartphone. OnePlus is also rumoured to be launching the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones, along with a smartwatch.
Previous rumours suggested that the cheaper variant in the lineup was going to be called the â€˜OnePlus 9Eâ€™ or â€˜OnePlus 9 Lite.â€™ However, often-reliable tipster Evan Blass recently revealed that the smartphone will be called the â€˜OnePlus 9R.â€™
Further, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already confirmed the existence of the manufacturerâ€™s first smartwatch, which is rumoured to be called the â€˜OnePlus Watch.â€™
The OnePlus 9R is expected to have a 6.5-inch 90Hz FHD+ display and the Snapdragon 690 chipset. Itâ€™s also rumoured to have 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.
The OnePlus Watch is expected to have a circular dial and may run on the Google Wear platform, but nothing has been confirmed.
Rumours suggest that OnePlus will start teasing the OnePlus 9 launch event in the coming days.
Source: 91Mobiles
