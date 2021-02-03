Golden Globes 2021: Netflix snags 42 nominations, Amazon nabs 10, Apple picks up 4

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has unveiled the full list of nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globes Awards, and unsurprisingly, streaming companies have garnered much of the attention.
Netflix, in particular, nabbed the most nominations with a total of 42, spanning films likeÂ MankÂ andÂ The Trial of the Chicago 7Â and series likeÂ The Queen’s GambitÂ andÂ The Crown. Some of the streamer’s most notable nominations:
- Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) — Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
- The Crown, Ozark and Ratched — Best Television Series — Drama
- Mank and The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Best Motion Picture — Drama
- Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) — Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Amazon Prime Video, meanwhile, picked up 10 nominations, including:
- Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm — Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Maria Bakalova (Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm) — Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Regina King (One Night in Miami) — Best Director — Motion Picture
- Small Axe — Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
For its part, Apple TV+ snagged the following four nominations:
- Bill Murry (On the Rocks) — Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) — Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Ted Lasso — Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Wolfwalkers — Best Motion Picture — Animated
Disney+ also picked up a single nomination forÂ The MandalorianÂ for Best Motion Picture — Drama.
Outside of streaming services, CBC’s beloved Canadian comedy seriesÂ Schitt’s CreekÂ scored five nominations, including one for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy. Given the series’ record success at the Emmys last year, it’s likely that it will pick up at least a few Globes as well.
The full list of Golden Globe nominees can be found here.
Image credit: Netflix
