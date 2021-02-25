PREVIOUS|
Rogers expands 5G to 10 more cities across Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Along with the 5G expansion, Rogers announced plans to participate in Communitech's 'Future of Cities' collaborative

Feb 25, 2021

10:56 AM EST

Rogers has announced an expansion to its 5G network that will bring service to another 10 cities and towns. The carrier says that its 5G network now covers over 170 markets.

Along with the network expansion, Rogers announced plans to participate in Communitech’s ‘Future of Cities’ collaborative to develop 5G smart city solutions.

Rogers’ network expansions will bring 5G coverage to several towns and cities in Ontario, Quebec and B.C. The towns include:

  • Brantford, Ontario
  • Carigan, Quebec
  • Chambly, Quebec
  • Dawson Creek, B.C.
  • Gravenhurst, Ontario
  • Ingersoll, Ontario
  • Niagara Falls, Ontario
  • Pelham, Ontario
  • Tecumseh, Ontario
  • Welland, Ontario

“As we continue to bring 5G to life, not only are we expanding to even more communities, we’re nurturing the right partnerships to bolster Canada’s 5G ecosystem and deliver the technology that will drive economic prosperity in our country and distinguish us globally,” said Jorge Fernandes, Rogers’ chief technology officer, in a statement.

As for the Future of Cities, Rogers says 5G will play a critical role in smart cities. For example, 5G will enable advanced applications such as traffic management, collision prevention, drone delivery and more. The Future of Cities collaborative will bring together government, industry, and academia members to develop 5G smart city solutions in Waterloo and Brampton.

Those interested can learn more about Communitech and the Future of Cities collaborative here.

