Supreme Court dismisses incumbentsâ€™ appeal over CRTCâ€™s lowered wholesale rates

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that it will not hear the incumbentsâ€™ appeal of the CRTCâ€™s lowered wholesale rates.
In November 2020, Bell and five cable companies (Rogers, Quebecor, Shaw Communications and Bragg Communications) filed two separate appeals asking the Supreme Court to overturn the Federal Courtâ€™s decision that upheld the lowered rates.
The Supreme Court has now dismissed the appeals brought by the cable companies, leaving the final appeal with the CRTC after the federal cabinet and Federal Court have declined to overturn the decision.
For context, wholesale rates are paid by competitors, like TekSavvy and Distributel, which then get access to high-speed networks from incumbents like Bell, Rogers, and Telus. Rates are set so that incumbents can charge for this access after the CRTC reviews information regarding how much it costs to operate networks.
In August 2019, the CRTC lowered wholesale rates that larger carriers can charge internet service providers (ISPs) and also ordered them to make payments to compensate for the previously higher rates.
Rogers, Shaw Communications, Eastlink, Cogeco, and VidÃ©otron in a joint venture, and Bell independently, challenged the regulatory decision in three separate appeals. They appealed to the CRTC directly, asked cabinet to reverse the decision and brought it to the Federal Court of Appeal.
In August 2020, cabinet sided with the telecoms and said the lowered rates do not approximately balance the policy objectives of the wholesale services framework. However, cabinet declined to overturn the August 2019 ruling.
On September 10th 2020, the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed the incumbentsâ€™ appeals. The incumbents had argued that the CRTC erred in law or jurisdiction, but the court ruled that it did not find evidence for this claim. Following this decsion, the incumbents took the fight to the Supreme Court, which has now dismissed the appeals.
The final decision now remains with the CRTC. On September 28th 2020, the CRTC granted another stay on the lowered wholesale rates, which means that the CRTC wonâ€™t enforce the rates until its review and vary process is finished and it comes to a final decision.
This latest decision from the Supreme Court brings independent service providers closer to the lowered wholesale rates.
In a statement, VMedia co-founder George Burger, says “there is one final stage of the process remaining that stands between Canadian households and substantially lower internet costs and that is the issuance by the CRTC of its own review of its decision, carried out at the request of the
incumbents.”
Following the news, TekSavvy has released a statement saying that it welcomes the Supreme Court’s decision and that it is urging the CRTC to immediately implement the lowered wholesale rates.
