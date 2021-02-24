Latest PlayStation sale offers up to 75 percent off dozens of indies

The PlayStation Store has kicked off a massive digital sale that offers up to 75 percent off several dozen of PlayStation 4 indie games.
Below are some of the most notable deals from the appropriately titled PlayStation Indies Sale:
- Cuphead — $20.24 (regularly $26.99)
- Destroy All Humans! — $34.76 (regularly $53.49)
- Donut County — $5.24 (regularly $17.49)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout — $20.24 (regularly $26.99)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning — Fate Edition — $47.76 (regularly $73.49)
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition — $7.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Limbo & Inside Bundle — $9.37 (regularly $37.49)
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition — $9.99 (regularly $39.99)
- The Messenger — $13.49 (regularly $26.99)
- Outer Wilds — $20.09 (regularly $33.49)
- Return of the Obra Dinn — $20.24 (regularly $26.99)
- Spiritfarer — $29.99 (regularly $39.99)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated — $25.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Undertale — $13.99 (regularly $19.99)
The full list of deals can be found here. The PlayStation Indies Sale ends on March 10th.
Image credit: THQ Nordic
Comments