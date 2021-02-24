PREVIOUS
Latest PlayStation sale offers up to 75 percent off dozens of indies

Save on the likes Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, Cuphead, Battle for Bikini Bottom -- Rehydrated and Donut County

Feb 24, 2021

8:02 PM EST

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

The PlayStation Store has kicked off a massive digital sale that offers up to 75 percent off several dozen of PlayStation 4 indie games.

Below are some of the most notable deals from the appropriately titled PlayStation Indies Sale:

The full list of deals can be found here. The PlayStation Indies Sale ends on March 10th.

Image credit: THQ Nordic

