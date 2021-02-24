PREVIOUS|
Samsung Galaxy Week discounts phones, watches and more until March

Most of deals are available until March and some even until April

Feb 24, 2021

7:07 PM EST

Samsung is offering a variety of deals for its ‘Galaxy Week’ sale, including discounts on Galaxy A series devices, free Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds and extra Air Miles on specific purchases.

Below are all of the offers:

  • Get 50 percent off Galaxy Buds+ when you purchase a Galaxy A series until March 9th
  • Get up to $130 off on Galaxy A series until April 8th
  • Get a bonus Galaxy Watch 3 and 2,000 Air Miles Bonus Miles when you buy a Galaxy Fold 2 until March 1st
  • Get a bonus Galaxy Watch Active 2 and 1,000 Air Miles Bonus Miles when you buy a Galaxy Z Flip or Galaxy Z Flip 5G until March 1st
  • Get 50 percent Galaxy Buds Pro off when you purchase select Galaxy S21 5G phones until March 9th
  • Trade-in your old phone to save up to $300 on a Galaxy S21 until March 9th

Samsung has a few more deals available on its website, but above is everything included in the Galaxy Week promotion.

