Samsung Galaxy Week discounts phones, watches and more until March

Samsung is offering a variety of deals for its ‘Galaxy Week’ sale, including discounts on Galaxy A series devices, free Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds and extra Air Miles on specific purchases.
Below are all of the offers:
- Get 50 percent off Galaxy Buds+ when you purchase a Galaxy A series until March 9th
- Get up to $130 off on Galaxy A series until April 8th
- Get a bonus Galaxy Watch 3 and 2,000 Air Miles Bonus Miles when you buy a Galaxy Fold 2 until March 1st
- Get a bonus Galaxy Watch Active 2 and 1,000 Air Miles Bonus Miles when you buy a Galaxy Z Flip or Galaxy Z Flip 5G until March 1st
- Get 50 percent Galaxy Buds Pro off when you purchase select Galaxy S21 5G phones until March 9th
- Trade-in your old phone to save up to $300 on a Galaxy S21 until March 9th
Samsung has a few more deals available on its website, but above is everything included in the Galaxy Week promotion.
