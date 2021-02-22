Facebook Shop starts rolling out in Canada

Facebook is starting to roll out its ‘Facebook Shop’ experience in Canada to support businesses across the country.
The social media giant says Facebook Shop is a new tab on the app for daily shopping inspiration from sellers with shops on Facebook.
“Merchants already sell on Facebook and Instagram, but now, Facebook Shop gives every business, whether that’s a major global brand or someone selling handmade jewelry out of their living room, the ability to set up a virtual storefront for free,” Facebook notes.
Businesses can create a shop to reach customers across Facebook and Instagram. The Shop browse feed experience will display products, content and shops from several businesses.
Users will be able to discover shops from a Facebook page or Instagram profile and also by swiping up on an Instagram story.
Businesses can use the ‘Commerce Manager’ tool to curate collections of featured products, which is the first thing users see when they visit a shop.
Facebook notes that the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift to online shopping and that Canadian businesses are finding ways to adapt to the changes. It says that it has been working to help businesses connect with customers through its apps, and that the launch of Facebook Shop in Canada is the next step.
Facebook Shop first launched in the United States in August 2020, and is now rolling out in Canada and the United Kingdom.
Image credit: Facebook
