Volkswagen is working on another EV SUV called the ID 5

Volkswagen is planning another Electic SUV called the ID 5, but it likely won’t come to Canada.
According toÂ The Verge, the ID 5 is set to begin production in Germany in the second half of 2021. That said, VW has no plans to bring the vehicle stateside anytime soon.
The new vehicle will be a coupÃ© SUV, suggesting it’s a slightly more stylish version of the ID 4. So far, the automaker hasn’t shared what it looks like officially, but leaks suggest a lower, more aggressive-looking ID 4.
Es ist offiziell: Auf den #VWID3 & #VWID4 folgt der #VWID5! Wie #VW-Markenchef Ralf BrandstÃ¤tter heute im GesprÃ¤ch mit @WN_Wolfsburg bekanntgab, wird das CoupÃ©-SUV bei uns in #Zwickau gebaut. MarkteinfÃ¼hrung: 2. Halbjahr 2021! Die ersten Vorserien laufen bereitsâ€¦ ðŸš—#emobility pic.twitter.com/c9W5hxnE7E
— vwsachsen_de (@vwsachsen_de) February 11, 2021
Like the ID 3 and the ID 4, the vehicle is being built on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. This is the company’s modular battery system that’s similar to GM’s Ultium platform.Â
While it’s great to see VW embracing electric vehicles (EVs), the company hasn’t revealed plans to bring any of its MEB cars to Canada. Hopefully, that will change soon.
Via: The Verge
