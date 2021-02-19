Asus to unveil ROG Phone 5 on March 10

Asus plans to unveil the ROG Phone 5 on March 10th.
The company has a countdown timer on its website for the ‘ROG Phone 5’ launch event. This is pretty early, considering the Asus unveiled ROG Phone 3 back in July of last year.
Thursday, February 18th, Asus unveiled the name for its upcoming handset on Chinese microblogging site Weibo.
It’s worth noting that in countries like China, the digit four is usually skipped due to superstitions — sort of like how the number 13 isn’t included on a lot of elevators in North America.
The phone is expected to sport a Snapdragon 888 processor, 6,000mAh battery, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
A previously leaked video of the handset showcased that the smartphone will continue to sport a rather noticeable bezel, and a small secondary display on the back designed to show alerts, gaming effects and notifications.
Though the Taiwanese company plans to unveil the ROG Phone 5 in March, it’s unclear when or if the handset will release in Canada.
Video Credit: Subhrojit MallickÂ
