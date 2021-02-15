Jaguar is going all-electric in 2025

Jaguar says that it will only build all-electric cars by 2025 as part of the legacy automaker’s “Reimagine” strategy.
This means that the company’s brand will be entirely all-electric and sell no gas or even hybrid car models.
Further, the company says its Land Rover division will shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) over the next five years, with six new electric vehicles (EVs) arriving in 2024. By 2030, the company says that 60 percent of its vehicles will be completely electric, and that all of Jaguar Land Rover’s vehicles will offer an all-electric variant by the end of this decade.
The company says it plans to use three platforms for its all-electric powertrains. Land Rovers is utilizing a platform called EMA (electric modular architecture) for its EV vehicles and another one called MLA (modular longitudinal architecture) for hybrids.
On the other hand, Jaguar is using “pure electric architecture” for its upcoming cars and plans to ditch its XJ limousine, which was expected to be revealed this year.
Jaguar says it’s investing Â£2.5 billion (roughly $4.3 billion CAD) in this new direction and that it has set aside Â£35 million ($61 million CAD) to pay fines for missing European Union emissions targets in 2021.
The company says it’s also working on hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.
Image credit: Jaguar
