Apple’s next iPhone could feature an always-on display, improved ultra-wide camera

Rumours surrounding Apple’s 2021 iPhones are already starting to appear.
According to a new report from AppleInsider, well-known smartphone leaker Max Weinbach and YouTube channel EverythingApplePro, the tech giant’s next smartphone will feature an always-on screen that includes battery-efficient 120Hz LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) technology.
This will allow information to be delivered to the display without any input, similar to several flagship Android smartphones, including Samsung’s recently released Galaxy S21 series. The report says that only a “bar and icons” will show notifications, but a battery and a clock will always be visible on the screen.
Other new rumoured features include an improved ultra-wide camera that features better low-light performance, stronger MagSafe magnets, an astrophotography mode and the ability to shoot portrait video like the Galaxy S21. While Apple’s iPhone 12 MagSafe technology is great, some accessories — like the iPhone Leather Wallet — don’t attach firmly to the smartphone because the magnet is too weak.
Weinbach says that while the next iPhone’s overall design will be very similar to the iPhone 12 series, it will reportedly feature a smaller notch, an in-display fingerprint sensor and a grippier matte rear. Rumours surrounding the next iPhone, including an in-display fingerprint sensor, first appeared in late January courtesy of The Wall Street Journal.
As always, it’s important to approach these rumours with an air of skepticism, especially given Apple’s next iPhone won’t be released for several months.
The tech giant could opt to cut features before the smartphone hits production. For example, in 2021, Apple reportedly opted to drop 120Hz refresh rate technology from its smartphones following concerns surrounding battery life.
