Microsoft’s Xbox cloud gaming (formerly called xCloud) is an impressive video game streaming platform, but the fact that it’s only playable on Android devices limits the service’s reach.
Now, The Verge is reporting that Microsoft is testing Xbox cloud gaming in browsers. A launcher allows players to boot up games directly from browsers like Chrome or Edge on several different platforms. The experience is reportedly very similar to streaming games with the current Android Xbox cloud gaming app.
It’s unclear what resolution Microsoft is targeting with this beta test. Google’s Stadia game streaming platform, which is available on iOS devices and desktop through a browser, streams some titles in 4K as long as you have a Stadia Pro subscription.
The Verge reports that 4K streaming wonâ€™t be supported until cloud gaming’s “backend hardware is upgraded to Xbox Series X components this year.” Those that are part of the closed beta test also need an Xbox controller, says The Verge’s report.
Microsoft has previously promised to bring Xbox cloud gaming to iOS, iPadOS, Mac and PC via the web by spring. While the service has been available on Android for several months, Apple’s restrictive App Store requirements prevented Microsoft from releasing Xbox cloud gaming on iOS.
Xbox cloud gaming requires a $16.99 CAD per month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Along with cloud gaming, Game Pass Ultimate also includes a library of Xbox and PC titles, EA Access games and Xbox Live Gold.
Source: The VergeÂ
