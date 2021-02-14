PREVIOUS|
Lucky Mobile offering one month free, 2GB data bonus for eight months

New customers can also get 50 percent off their SIM card when they buy it online

Feb 14, 2021

Bellâ€™s flanker brand Lucky Mobile is running a flash sale offering customers one month of free service and more.

New customers can get one month free along with 2GB of bonus data for up to eight months on plans that cost at least $35 per month. The free month will be applied as a credit to your second month of service.

Further, customers can also get 50 percent off their SIM card when they buy it online. These offers are available online and at select retailers until February 15th.

You can learn more about the offers on Lucky Mobileâ€™s website.

