PREVIOUS
Resources

Tim Hortons offering free donut with drink purchase via app for Valentine’s Day

You will see the offer once you open the Tim Hortons app

Feb 14, 2021

12:02 PM EST

0 comments

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons is offering customers a free donut when you order any drink through its app on Valentine’s Day.

“This Valentine’s Day weekend, get a free donut when you order any beverage on the app” the offer reads.

You will see the offer once you open the Tim Hortons app, from there you can choose to “order now” or dismiss the offer. It’s worth noting that the donut must be added to your cart.

It seems that the offer is applicable to Tim Hortons’ dream donuts as well, which cost more than its regular donuts.

Related Articles

News

Dec 2, 2020

9:08 AM EST

Tim Hortons rolls out new ‘Tims It Forward’ program to send digital gifts

News

Dec 22, 2020

9:00 AM EST

Snapchat, Tim Hortons launch AR experience at Exhibition Place Gates in Toronto

News

Nov 27, 2020

5:31 PM EST

Tim Hortons offering free donuts this weekend through its mobile app

Comments