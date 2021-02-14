Tim Hortons offering free donut with drink purchase via app for Valentine’s Day

Tim Hortons is offering customers a free donut when you order any drink through its app on Valentine’s Day.
“This Valentine’s Day weekend, get a free donut when you order any beverage on the app” the offer reads.
You will see the offer once you open the Tim Hortons app, from there you can choose to “order now” or dismiss the offer. It’s worth noting that the donut must be added to your cart.
It seems that the offer is applicable to Tim Hortons’ dream donuts as well, which cost more than its regular donuts.
Comments