Amazon Canada has the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 on sale

Amazon Canada is currently offering the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for $199 CAD, $30 off its regular price.
The controller offers interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes to allow for unique customization options.Â It’s also compatible with Xbox One and PC, the recently released Xbox Series X and S and Android and iOS.
In his review of the Elite Series 2,Â MobileSyrupÂ managing editor Patrick O’Rourke called the controller “the best gamepad ever.” Read the full review here.
It’s worth noting that Microsoft has extended the controller’s warranty from 90 days to one year following “claims that a small percentage of our customers are experiencing mechanical issues” when using it.
Amazon doesn’t mention when the deal ends, so you might want to buy it sooner rather than later if you’re interested.
