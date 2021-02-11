Microsoft Surface Duo coming to Canada on February 18th

Microsoft’s dual-screen, Android-powered smartphone, the Surface Duo, is finally coming to Canada.
In a release, the company said the Surface Duo will be available for purchase starting February 18th. Canadians will be able to buy the device on the Microsoft Store, at Best Buy Canada and other authorized Surface retailers. Along with Canada, Surface Duo will be available in the U.K. on February 18th. France and Germany will get it in the coming months.
Additionally, the phone will start at $1,869.99 CAD for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant, or $1,999.99 CAD for the 6GB/256GB model. However, Microsoft announced a $400 price drop for the Surface Duo in the U.S. The new $999 USD price makes the phone more affordable, but leaves Canadians in an odd position. $999 USD is about $1,267 CAD, a fair bit cheaper than the $1,870 Microsoft will charge in Canada. The Surface Duo price in Canada is much closer to the company’s original U.S. Duo pricing after the conversion ($1,399 USD is about $1,774 CAD). MobileSyrup has reached out to Microsoft Canada for more details about the price difference.
The Surface Duo features two 5.6-inch displays connected by a 360-degree hinge. A 3,577mAh dual battery powers the device. It has an 11-megapixel f/2.0 camera and support for 4K video recording. Finally, the Duo runs on the Snapdragon 855
Microsoft first announced the Surface Duo at its October 2019 Surface event. Alongside the Duo, the company announced the Surface Neo, a dual-screen folding laptop that would run Windows 10X. Since then, Microsoft delayed Surface Neo.
Surface Duo arrived stateside in September 2020 to mixed reviews. In December, Microsoft revealed plans to bring Duo to Canada in early 2021.
MobileSyrup will have more about the Surface Duo in the coming weeks.
Update 02/11/2021 at 10:28am: Added more detail about the Surface Duo price and a stateside price drop.
