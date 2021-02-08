Government announces three new projects receiving support via Universal Broadband Fund

The federal government has announced new projects that will receive nearly $2.2 million from the Universal Broadband Fund’s Rapid Response Stream.
Rural Economic Development Minister Maryam Monsef announced that the funding will bring high-speed internet to rural residents in southwestern Ontario. The funding will be provided to Niagara Regional Broadband Network and Mornington Communications.
With the funding, three new projects will connect 310 underserved households to high-speed internet in the regions of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Niagara Falls, Rothsay, Drayton and St. Catherines.
“Today’s investment will bring reliable, high-speed internet access to 310 households in the Niagara Region, helping create jobs, improving access to health care and online learning services, and keeping people connected to their loved ones,” said Minister Monsef in a news release.
The federal government launched the $1.75 billion Universal Broadband Fund on November 9th and included the Rapid Response Stream. The stream has made up to $150 million immediately available for shovel-ready projects that can be completed by November 15th, 2021.
The stream was created to ensure that projects that are ready to move forward can receive quick approval to allow for construction to begin as soon as possible.
“Projects funded under the UBF, as well as through other public and private investments, will help connect 98 percent of Canadians to high-speed internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100 percent connectivity by 2030,” the government notes.
The fund is currently open for applications until February 21st, 2021. It’s worth noting that the government provides a service to help applicants build partnerships and navigate the application process.
Image credit: @MaryamMonsefMP
