Tesla redesigns Model S and X with sci-fi movie inspired steering wheels

Tesla has redesigned the Model S and Model X slightly for 2021 with new accents on the exterior and a revamped interior.
The interior changes are where most of the action’s happened in this refresh. The car now sports a rectangular wheel that is sure to be very decisive among fans, and a landscape display like the Model 3 and Y.
You can also now select from one of three interior colours: ‘Cream,’ ‘Black & White’ and ‘Ebony.’ The first two colours have walnut accents, while the Ebony trim uses a darker wood grain.
The trims on each of these cars also feature what Tesla is calling the ‘Premium Upgrades Package.’ This includes multi-device Bluetooth connections, a 22-speaker audio system and a gaming computer with over 10 teraflops of power. This computer is presumably just the brains of the car itself and the fact that select games can be played on some of the car’s interior screens is what you’re purchasing.
There’s also a new rear screen in these models that we assume can play games and content while the car is moving. Finally, Tesla has also finally added pockets to doors to store items.
As expected, each vehicle model has a new price range, which can be found below:
Model S
- Long Range – $114,990 CAD – 663km range – 220 km/h top speed
- Plaid – $159,99 – 628 km – 320 km/h
- Plaid+ – $189,990 – 840 km+ – 320 km/h
Model X
- Long Range – $124,990 – 580 km – 250 km/h
- Plaid – $159,990 – 547 kmÂ – 262 km/h
You can learn more or order one of the cars on Tesla’s website.
Q4 and full-year 2020 Tesla earnings
Tesla reported automotive revenue of $9.3 billion USD (about $11.9 billion CAD) for the last quarter of 2020 and overall automotive revenue of $27.2 billion USD (roughly $34 billion CAD).
Full revenue that takes into account its Solar and Powerwall businesses amounted to $31.5 billion (approximately $40 billion CAD), 28 percent more than the previous year.
The report also mentions that Tesla has been producing exponentially more cars as it opens more factories around the world. The company hopes to improve this with two new factories currently under construction in Austin, Texas and Berlin, Germany.
The full investors’ report is available on Tesla’s website.Â
