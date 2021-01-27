Apple’s HomePod mini finally gets its ultra-wideband handoff feature

Appleâ€™s HomePod mini has finally received the long-awaited ultra-wideband (UWB) handoff feature with the launch of iOS 14.4.
The feature essentially allows an iPhone 12 or iPhone 11 to transfer calls and music between the two devices seamlessly.
Although the tech giantâ€™s previous speakers have supported the ability to hand off music, the new HomePod mini features a U1 ultra-wideband chip that makes it easier to transfer content. It also adds additional features such as new visual and haptic feedback.
Further, the device will also give users personalized listening suggestions and playback controls on their iPhone when they bring it near the speaker.
Apple showcased this feature when it first announced the HomePod Mini and said the functionality would be available sometime in late 2020. Although the tech giant slightly missed its deadline, itâ€™s nice that the feature is here.
To use the new functionality, you need to ensure that your HomePod mini has been updated to the latest software and that your iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 is running iOS 14.4. Itâ€™s worth noting the feature isnâ€™t available on the original HomePod.
If you want to learn more about the device you can check out MobileSyrupâ€™s review here.
Via: The VergeÂ
