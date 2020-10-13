Apple finally shows off the HomePod Mini smart speaker

At Apple’s October keynote presentation, the tech giant finally revealed the long0rumored HomePod Mini.
This is a smaller version of the HomePod that the company is hoping people will use more than the larger HomePod. It has a touch-sensitive top display that allows you to turn the volume up and down. Plus, it lights up when you talk to Siri.
In terms of design, the speaker is much smaller than the original HomePod, but it uses the same acoustic weave that looks really nice.
A pair of radiators and one tweeter are inside the speaker to push out a 360-degree sound that Apple says uses a form of computational audio to sound louder than it looks.
One neat feature is that when there are two HomePod Minis in the same room, they’ll automatically stereo pair. While this is really cool, it’s interesting that the HomePod Mini isn’t launching with the impressive ‘Handoff’ feature than came to the large HomePod last fall. However, Apple says this update will make its way to the Mini at some point soon.
One new feature that’s coming to all Apple devices, plus the new HomePod Mini, is a new intercom feature that makes it easier to drop messages in on other members of your family. This looks similar to Google’s ‘Broadcast’ feature, but it pushed messages to phones, CarPlay and even AirPods.
The smart speaker will be priced at $129 CAD and will be on store shelves on November 16th, but people can pre-order it on November 5th.
