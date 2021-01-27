PREVIOUS|
Google Docs to display out of office information when replying to users

The feature should make it easier for large teams that often work together within one document

Google Docs is rolling out a new feature that will display out of office information when replying to or mentioning users in a comment.

“When mentioning a single user in a new comment or thread, you’ll see the OOO banner and information on when they plan to return,” Google outlined in a blog post.

The search giant notes that for multi-person threads, you’ll see condensed out of office information. You can also select the info icon to see more information on each specific person.

This will be a welcome change, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic since you can no longer walk over to a coworker’s desk for a quick question. The feature should make it easier for large teams that often work together within one document.

The feature will be available for GSuite/Workspace subscribers, with a rollout occurring over the next 15 days.

