Google Docs to display out of office information when replying to users

Google Docs is rolling out a new feature that will display out of office information when replying to or mentioning users in a comment.
“When mentioning a single user in a new comment or thread, you’ll see the OOO banner and information on when they plan to return,” Google outlined in a blog post.
The search giant notes that for multi-person threads, you’ll see condensed out of office information. You can also select the info icon to see more information on each specific person.
This will be a welcome change, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic since you can no longer walk over to a coworker’s desk for a quick question. The feature should make it easier for large teams that often work together within one document.
The feature will be available for GSuite/Workspace subscribers, with a rollout occurring over the next 15 days.
Source: Google
