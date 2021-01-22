Win a Bell LG Velvet 5G! [Contest]

Ready for your chance to win a new device? Here is another contest coming at you, courtesy of Bell.
This time we have aÂ LG Velvet 5G up for the taking!
The Velvet 5G features a Snapdragon 765 5G processor, a waterdrop camera setup with three cameras, 6GB of RAM, a 4,300mAh battery, 128GB of expandable storage with a 3.5mm headphone jack.
To enter the contest, do one of the following: follow us and retweet the contest on Twitter (@mobilesyrup), follow us on Instagram (@mobilesyrup), â€˜likeâ€™ us on Facebook (Facebook.com/MobileSyrup) or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
All current MobileSyrup Twitter, Facebook, YouTube followers are automatically entered in the contest.
This contest ends January 31st and the winner will be announced shortly after.
For more on the LG Velvet, check out our review of the smartphone.
Comments