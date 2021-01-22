PREVIOUS|
Brie Larson to star in upcoming Apple TV+ series ‘Lessons in Chemistry’

It's unclear when the series will hit the streaming service

Jan 22, 2021

6:04 PM EST

Apple TV+ is set to get a new drama series calledÂ Lessons in Chemistry, with Brie Larson starring and executive producing.

Based on an upcoming novel from author Bonnie Garmus, the series is set in the early 1960s and follows Elizabeth’s journey (Larson) as she aspires to become a scientist.

The novel the TV show is based on won’t be published until 2022, so it’s unclear when the series will be released.

Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan will serve as executive producers of the series via their Aggregate Films banner that has produced shows like Ozark and The Outsiders.

Larson will also star in another Apple TV+ series based on the memoir,Â Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA.Â Unfortunately, COVID-19 and other issues related to the TV show’s writing process have reportedly caused Apple to place the project on hold.

For more on Apple TV+, check out this round-up of all the content coming to the streaming service this year.

Image credit: Flickr — Red Carpet Report on Mingle Media TV

Via: Variety

