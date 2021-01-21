PREVIOUS|
News

Telus launches new mobile health clinic to serve Toronto’s mid-west region

The mobile clinic is equipped with Telus Health’s electronic medical record technology

Jan 21, 2021

10:16 AM EST

0 comments

telus

Telus has launched a mobile health clinic in partnership with Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre (CHC) and University Health Network’s (UHN) Social Medicine Program.

The Parkdale Queen West mobile health clinic, a specially-equipped clinic on wheels, will provide essential primary health services to underserved people in Toronto’s mid-west region.

The clinic will also enable COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts at homeless shelters. It is divided into two main areas: one for patient reception and mental health care and a second private area with an examination table and workstation.

“As we continue to navigate the global pandemic, today’s expansion of our Health for Good program will enable us to care for our most marginalized citizens,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle, in a press release.

The mobile clinic is equipped with Telus Health’s electronic medical record technology, which will enable staff to collect and store health data, examine results over time and provide better continuity of care.

Telus and its partners hope that this clinic will help to improve the health of individuals who live in at-risk communities. It’s worth noting that Telus has launched mobile health clinics in several other cities, including Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax and Mississauga.

Source: Telus 

Related Articles

News

Jan 19, 2021

2:21 PM EST

Hold off buying a OnePlus Nord if you’re a Telus subscriber in Canada

News

Jan 19, 2021

1:00 PM EST

Telus ranked fastest mobile operator in Canada for Q4 2020: report

Features

Jan 19, 2021

4:14 PM EST

Competition Bureau campaign encourages Canadians to switch telecom providers

Comments