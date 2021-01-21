COVID Alert update now lists dates alongside multiple exposure notifications

Canadian Digital Services (CDS) rolled out a new release of the COVID Alert app that can now display multiple exposure notifications from around the same time.
In a series of tweets, CDS explained how the change would help Canadians using COVID Alert. Before the update, the app would notify people about one exposure at a time. In some cases, when someone was repeatedly exposed in a short period of time, that could mean those exposure notifications aren’t clearly differentiated. With the update, COVID Alert now distinguishes multiple exposures.
In the latest release of #COVIDAlert, you’re now able to see if you’ve received multiple exposure notifications around the same time.
If you do get multiple notifications, you’ll see dates for each.
Why is this helpful? 👇 pic.twitter.com/aPlV7r6Bb8
— Canadian Digital Service (CDS) (@CDS_GC) January 20, 2021
For example, CDS said that if a user got an exposure notification on the 20th and got tested on the 21st, that exposure was accounted for. If they were exposed after the 21st and got another notification on the 23rd, the COVID Alert app would display that second exposure with a new date beside it. In the same example with the previous version of COVID Alert, CDS says users wouldn’t have learned about the second exposure on the 23rd.
The change is available as part of COVID Alert version 1.1.8 (221). To check which version of the app you’re on, open COVID Alert on your phone > Swipe up or tap on the bottom bar where it says ‘COVID Alert is active’ > Scroll to the bottom of the page and look for the ‘Version.’
Before, the app would let people know about one exposure at a time, so you wouldn’t have known about the exposure on the 23rd.
With the new feature, people can make more informed decisions about precautions to keep themselves safe.
— Canadian Digital Service (CDS) (@CDS_GC) January 20, 2021
If your app isn’t on version 1.1.8 (221), head to the App Store if you’re using iPhone, or the Play Store if you’re using Android, and download the latest version.
Source: @CDS_GC
Comments