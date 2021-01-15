Samsung offering some Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra colour variants exclusively through its own store

While Samsung’s recently revealed S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra are available in a wide assortment of colours, two hues that I’m all about, ‘Phantom Violet’ and ‘Phantom Pink,’ are only available exclusively through the company’s own store and on specific S Series devices.
The situation regarding what versions of the S21 are available at what stores is a little confusing, so I’ve broken it down below:
The 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21 is available in ‘Phantom White,’ ‘Phantom Grey,’ ‘Phantom Violet’ and ‘Phantom Pink.’ The 256GB S21 is only available in ‘Phantom Grey.’ These colour variants are available from most carriers and Samsung Experience Stores.
The 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21+ is available in ‘Phantom Violet,’ ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Phantom Silver,’ ‘Phantom Red’ and ‘Phantom Gold.’ However, ‘Phantom Red’ and ‘Phantom Gold’ are Samsung Experience Store online exclusives, whereas you can find ‘Phantom Black,’ Silver and Violet at most carriers and directly from Samsung. The 256GB S21+ is available in ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Phantom Red’ and ‘Phantom Gold,’ and again, the Gold and Red variants are only available directly from Samsung’s online website.
The 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is available in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, ‘Phantom Titanium,’ ‘Phantom Navy’ and ‘Phantom Brown.’ However, Titanium, Navy and Brown are Samsung Experience Store online exclusives. That said, you can find Phantom Black and Phantom Silver at most carriers and directly from Samsung.
The 256GB and 512GB S21 Ultra are available in ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Phantom Titanium,’ ‘Phantom Navy’ and ‘Phantom Brown,’ but again, the ‘Phantom Titanium,’ ‘Phantom Navy’ and ‘Phantom Brown’ are only available at Samsung Experience Stores.
If you’re interested in a red or brown S21 handset, you’re going to want to head to the Samsung Experience Store online in order to get your hands on one.
For more on the Galaxy S21 series and where you can buy Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone in Canada, check out our availability post.
Comments