Jabra launches four new colour options for its Elite 85t earbuds

Jabra has announced that its Elite 85t active noise cancelling (ANC) earbuds are now available in four new colours.
Customers can now get the earbuds in ‘Titanium/Black,’ ‘Gold/Beige,’ ‘Copper/Black,’ ‘Black’ and ‘Grey.’ The earbuds launched in October 2020 in ‘Titanium/Black’ as part of Jabra’s newly announced ANC range.
“Our customers now have the option to enjoy the sleek design and sound in many more styles,” said Calum MacDougall, the senior vice-president at Jabra, in a press release.
The earbuds include six-microphone call technology and four-microphone ANC using mics on the inside and outside of the earbuds. They also include 12mm speakers for powerful bass along with a dedicated ANC chip for removing surrounding noises.
Further, the earbuds provide up to 5.5 hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 35 with the charging case with ANC on. With ANC off, you can get 7 hours of battery on a single charge and 31 hours. The earbuds are also Qi-certified for wireless charging and are compatible with all Qi-certified chargers.
It’s worth noting that the earbuds’ new colour options aren’t available on the Jabra website just yet. The Elite 85t retail for $299.99 in Canada and you can learn more about them here.
Image credit: Jabra
Source: Jabra
