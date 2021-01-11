Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 fingerprint scanner is 50 percent faster

Qualcomm announced a new version of its ‘3D Sonic Sensor,’ technology used in under-display fingerprint scanners, that’s faster and larger than before.
In a release, the company briefly detailed the 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2, which succeeds the company’s previous Gen 1 sensor featured in smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 20, S20 and Note 20 series.
Qualcomm says its 3D Sonic Sensor uses ultrasonic waves to scan 3D features, such as the ridge, valleys and pores of a user’s finger. These scans can create an accurate image for use in fingerprint identification. Additionally, Qualcomm says it allows the scanner to work through solid surfaces like glass and metal, or while wet.
The 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 will be available in new sizes that are 50 percent faster and 77 percent larger compared to the Gen 1 sensor. Specifically, Qualcomm noted the Gen 2 sensor measures in at 8mm by 8mm (64mm²). Gen 1 measured 4mm by 9mm (36mm²).
Qualcomm says the larger sensor gives users a bigger region for placing and scanning their finger. Plus, it means the Sensor can capture 1.7x more biometric data. Combined with faster processing, the Gen 2 sensor can unlock devices significantly faster than before.
The company says it expects the Gen 2 sensor will debut in mobile devices starting in early 2021.
