Microsoft developing new universal ‘One Outlook’ app for Windows, macOS and web

The One Outlook app will eventually replace Outlook on the desktop, Windows 10 Mail and Calendar apps and more

Jan 5, 2021

11:52 AM EST

Outlook on Android

Microsoft is building and testing a new Outlook app with plans to eventually replace the existing Mail and Calendar apps on Windows 10 as well as the Outlook desktop app for Windows and Mac and the Outlook Web Access (OWA) app.

Currently, the in-development Outlook app goes by ‘One Outlook’ or codename ‘Monarch’ and will be available both as a desktop application and on the web (the web version is available here, but the page shows an error if you go to it).

Richard Hay, senior content producer for ITPro Today, shared a few screen grabs of the new Outlook app on Twitter. One of the pictures shows a description of the app: “One Outlook (or ‘Monarch’) is a new version of Outlook designed for large-screen experiences.”

Windows Central notes that Microsoft’s goal with Monarch is to make the Outlook client universal across platforms. One Outlook is based on the current web version of Outlook, which can often differ significantly from available desktop versions (Microsoft tends to test and push new features to the web first before disseminating them to the desktop versions of Outlook).

According to The Verge, the leaked app is in an early stage and only works with an internal Microsoft account. The company reportedly warned employees that only “brave dogfooders” should try it out. “Dogfood” is a term used by many software companies for testing and using early versions of their own code.

The One Outlook client isn’t expected to arrive in a preview program until the end of 2021, which gives a sense of just how early this leaked build is. Microsoft reportedly aims to replace the Mail and Calendar apps on Windows 10 with Monarch in 2022.

Source: Richard Hay (Twitter) Via: The Verge, Windows Central

