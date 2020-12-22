Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in January 2021

Every month, Microsoft offers four Xbox games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its Xbox Live Gold service.
With 2020 about to come to a close, Xbox has revealed January 2021’s free games:
- Little Nightmares (regularly $24.99) — Available January 1st to 31st
- Dead Rising (regularly $24.99) — Available January 16th to February 15th
- The King of Fighters XIII (regularly $29.99) — Available January 1st to 15th (Xbox 360 game playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
- Breakdown (regularly $9.99) — Available January 16th to 31st (original Xbox game playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
It’s important to note that all of these games are playable on Xbox One as well as Microsoft’s new consoles, the Xbox Series X and S, thanks to backward compatibility.
Check out what’s come to Games with Gold in December here.
Xbox Live Gold costs $11.99/month in Canada or $29.99/three months. It’s also included in a $16.99/month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership alongside Game Pass for Console and PC and game streaming on Android. For a limited time, those who are new to Game Pass can get three months of Ultimate for $1 as part of a special holiday promotion.
Image credit: Capcom
Source: Xbox
