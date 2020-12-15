There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
New
- Added the MaxWest Nitro 5P
- Updated Offer: $20 off any phone with $50 or $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
- Double data bonus on the $35 and $45 Smartphone Plan for new activations only
- $25 Account Bonus with the purchase of $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
Bell
New
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 (64/128GB), iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR (64/128GB), Google Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5, Huawei P40 Pro, Motorola edge+, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, Note20 Ultra 5G, S20, S20 FE 5G and TCL 10 Pro with SmartPay and/or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Updated Offer: $50 Promo plan now includes 8GB data – was 10GB (QC)
- Updated Offer: $65 Unlimited Promo plan for $65/mo now includes 15GB with new activations and upgrades only – was 21GB (QC)
- Updated Offer: $10 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan or Unlimited Data Plan – was $15 off (all regions)
- $5/mo. off for 6 months on $35+ Prepaid Voice and Data plans for new activations
Ongoing
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and 100GB Google One Storage with the Google Pixel 4a
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Stadia Pro, Google Play Pass and 100 GB Google One storage with the Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- 6 months of Crave subscription included for new phone activation or upgrade with Bell SmartPay on the 10GB+ Connect Everything and 20GB+ Unlimited Plans
- Promo on Unlimited 20GB for $75 for new activations only (main regions)
- Promo on Unlimited 30GB + 6 months of Crave for $85 for new activations only (main regions)
- Promo on Unlimited 15GB for $65 for new activations only (MB/SK)
- Promo on Unlimited 25GB + 6 months of Crave for $75/mo with new activations only (MB/SK)
- Promo on Unlimited 30GB + 6 months of Crave Promo plan for $75/mo with new activations only (QC)
- $55 Promo plan with 15GB data (QC)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Holiday Offer: $100 bill credit with any smartphone purchase on an eligible 2-year plan for new activations or upgrades ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase
- 100MB bonus data on $15 and $25 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data on $35+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance top-up
- 5GB bonus data on the $45 prepaid voice and data plan OR 4GB bonus data on the $65 prepaid voice and data plan (all regions)
- $35 Prepaid Promo plan with Unlimited Talk & Text and 1GB data (all regions)
Chatr
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
New
- Increased pricing by $5 on the custom made Unlimited Minutes OR Unlimited Minutes & Text plans for all coverage options
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 9GB of ‘Worry Free’ data for $50/month
Fido
New
- Added the Alcatel Go Flip, Motorola edge+ and Samsung Galaxy Note9
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro Max, SE and XR, Google Pixel 4a and 5, LG Velvet 5G, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, Note 20 Ultra and S20 FE with Fido Payment Program
- Increased and then decreased pricing on the LG Velvet 5G with Fido Payment Program
- Holiday Offer: Removed and then brought back $145 Bill Credit with new phone activations or upgrades on Data, Talk and Text plans with the Fido Payment Program on select phones only ($45 waived connection fee + $100 bill credit – online only)
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- Holiday Offer: 3GB data bonus on $45 Data, Talk, and Text plan OR 2GB data bonus on $50+ Data, Talk, and Text plans (all regions except QC)
- Holiday Offer: 1GB data bonus on the $40 Data, Talk, and Text plan OR 4GB data bonus on the $50 Data, Talk, and Text plan OR 5GB data bonus on the $55 Data, Talk, and Text plan (QC)
- $50 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate (normally $25)
- $10/mo. off 12GB Data, Talk & Text plan in MB/SK compared to other regions
- $5/mo. off Talk & Text plan in QC compared to other regions
Freedom Mobile
New
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (2020), Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5, LG K61 and Velvet 5G, Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 with select My Tab
- Dropped pricing on the Google Pixel 4a 5G, LG G8X ThinQ, Motorola Moto G Power, Samsung Galaxy A21, Note10+ and S20 series with select My Tab
- Dropped pricing on the Motorola Moto E (2020), edge+ and razr with Full Retail price and select My Tab
- Updated Offer: 3GB Bonus data on the $35 Freedom plan – was 5GB (in-store)
Ongoing
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except iPhone 12 series)
- 10GB Bonus data on $40+ Freedom Plans, Big Gig Unlimited plans and Canada-US plans (in-store)
- $55 Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 20GB Prime promo plan (in-store)
- Additional lines for $15/mo. with 1GB LTE data, 1000 minutes and unlimited text (in-store)
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- Prepaid Freedom Talk + Text – 12 Month plan dropped to $99/year
- $10/mo. off the $24, $29 and $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
- 1GB bonus data on the 2GB prepaid plan
Koodo Mobile
New
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 64GB, iPhone SE (2020) 64GB/128GB and iPhone XR 64GB, Google Pixel 4a 64GB, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, Huawei P40 and P40 Pro, Motorola Moto G Fast, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, Note20 Ultra 5G, S20 5G, S20 FE 5G and TCL 10 Pro with select Tab
- Bonus Samsung AFC Wireless Charging Stand with the purchase of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE on the Tab (online only)
- Updated Offer: 1GB data bonus on the $40 plan OR 4GB 2GB data bonus on the $50 plan OR 5GB bonus data on the $55 plans (QC only)
- 1GB Bonus Data for 6 months when activating on $30+ Prepaid plans using a promo code
Ongoing
- $45 waived connection fee with online order
- 2GB data bonus on all $45+ plans for new activations and upgrades only (all regions except QC)
- Bonus 500 MB data per month when signing up for Automatic Top-Up on the $30+ talk, text & data prepaid plans OR bonus 250MB on the $25 prepaid plan (all regions)
- $25 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate
- $10 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Lucky Mobile
New
- Cyber Monday Flash Sale: up to 8GB of bonus data with a new activation on a min. $35/mo. plan, applied as a 1GB/mo. bonus for 8 months (now ended)
- Holiday Sale: up to 6GB of bonus data with new activation on a min. $35/mo. plan, applied as a 2GB/mo. bonus for 3 months (now ended)
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend (via $5 bonus credit each month for 5 months)
Ongoing
- 50% off SIM card when purchasing online
- $35 Promo Unlimited Canada-Wide Calling Plan with 1GB + 1GB Bonus + extra 500MB with AutoPay
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans ($22+ plans for QC) or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- 20,000 PC Optimum points with new PC Mobile SIM card activation
- Auto Allowance Bonus of 100MB on $15 plan, 250MB on $25 plan or 500MB on $30+ prepaid plans
Shaw Mobile
New
- Dropped pricing on the Motorola Moto E (2020), edge+ and razr with the Full Retail price and select device payments
Ongoing
- Promo on Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet and Shaw Fibre + Max & Essentials Internet customers with $15/mo credit on the $15 By The Gig Plan and $40 off on the $85 Unlimited and $95 Unlimited + US & Mexico plan or $60 off on the Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet customers with auto pay required on all plans
Public Mobile
New
- Holiday Offer: FREE 2GB data add-on + FREE 500mins international calling add-on for the month of December for new and existing customers + Amazon Gift cards giveaways
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus (main regions + MB/SK)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward (AutoPay required in QC)
- $10 credit for both when referring a friend + $1 off every 30 days as long as they stay active
- FREE SIM card when buying Certified Pre-Owned phones
Rogers
New
- Buy one iPhone 12 or iPhone 11 and get 50% off on the iPhone 11 64GB, both with financing on Rogers Infinite Plan
- Dropped pricing on the Motorola Moto G Fast with Financing
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 64GB, iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB, iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR 64GB, Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5, LG Velvet 5G, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, Note20 Ultra 5G 128GB and S20 FE 5G with Financing and/or Financing with Upfront Edge
- Removed financing on Huawei P30 Pro 128GB (available with no term only)
- Updated Offer: FREE Sonos One speaker on the Apple iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Google Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra and Note20 series with financing on Rogers Infinite plans (now available in-stores only)
- Updated: Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB for $65/mo. now also available in QC
- Removed then brought back the $100 bill credit with any new phone purchase with financing on a Rogers Infinite plan ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
Ongoing
- One year FREE of Apple TV+ when buying an Apple iPhone from the 11 series, 12 series and iPhone SE
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- 3 months FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones
- Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan
- Promo on Infinite Plan 20GB for $75/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 30GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $85/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB for $65/mo. (MB/SK)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 25GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $75/mo. (MB/SK)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 21GB for $65/mo. OR 30GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $75/mo. (QC)
- $40, $50 and $55 Promo Plan with 4GB, 10GB and 15GB non-sharable data (QC)
- 6 months of Apple Music on the 20GB+ Infinite Plans
- $15 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $10/mo. off on 50GB or 100GB Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
SaskTel
Ongoing
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone SE, iPhone XR, LG Velvet 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 128GB and S20 FE with 2-yr contract, Plus Pricing and/or Fast Forward
- Save $200 when you trade in any device(min. $1 trade-in value) and purchase the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G or S20 FE 5G
- $20 noSTRINGS Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
Telus
New
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone SE, iPhone XR, Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Huawei P40, P40 Pro, LG Velvet 5G, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, Note 20 Ultra, S20, S20 FE and TCL 10 Pro with EasyPay and/or Easy Pay + Bring-it-Back option
- Dropped pricing on the Google Pixel 4a and Motorola Moto G Fast (on Data, Talk & Text plan) with EasyPay
- Dropped Full Retail Price on the Motorola Moto E and ZTE Cymbal 2 with Prepaid
- Updated Offer: Promo on $65 Peace of Mind plan with 15GB for the price of 10GB (QC) – was 20GB
- $5 credit for 6 months with new activations on $30+ Prepaid plans
Ongoing
- 3 months FREE of Google One storage and Youtube Premium with the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Promo on $75 Peace of Mind plan and $85 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB (main regions)
- Promo on $65 Peace of Mind plan with 15GB for the price of 10GB and $75 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 25GB for the price of 10GB (MB/SK)
- $60 Simple Share 5 Promo Plan (MB/SK)
- Black Friday: Promo on $65 Peace of Mind plan with 15GB 20GB for the price of 10GB OR $75 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 30GB for the price of 10GB (QC)
- $60 Promo Simple Share plan with 8GB data (QC)
- $50 and $55 Promo plan with 10GB and 15GB data (QC)
- $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- Holiday Offer: $100 bill credit on online Mobility orders ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- Up to $990 trade-in credit with select smartphone purchase
- $75 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (select regions)
- Unlimited nationwide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan + 100MB bonus data with Auto top-up (all regions)
- 500MB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 30 and 1GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 40 prepaid plans + 500MB bonus with Auto Top-up (all regions)
- 5GB bonus data + 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 4GB bonus data + 500MB Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 65 prepaid plan (all regions)
Videotron
New
- Updated Offer: Decreased data by 3GB on All-inclusive plan and 2GB decrease on $60 Basic Plan
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 64GB, iPhone 12 64GB, iPhone 12 Mini 64GB, iPhone XR 64GB, Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Huawei P40, P40 Pro, LG Velvet, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, Note10+, Note20 Ultra and S20 Series with select 2-year contract plans
- FREE Google Chromecast on the Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G when purchased on a 2 year term
- Customers who BYO phone get a 1 month of service FREE on All-Inclusive Plans
Ongoing
- Customers who BYO phone get a 1 month of service on 4GB & 8GB Basic plans
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- $25 waived activation fee via customer service
Virgin Mobile
New
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone SE, iPhone XR, Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Huawei P40 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, Note20 Ultra, S10, S20, S20 FE and TCL 10 Pro with Sweet Pay
- Updated Holiday Offer: 2GB data bonus on all $55+ $45+ plans with new activations and upgrades only (all regions except QC) – previously it was for $45+ plans
- Holiday Offer: Removed then brought back the $145 Bill Credit with new smartphone activations online ($45 waived connection fee + $100 bill credit)
- Brought back the $15 Prepaid Plan with Unlimited-Canada Minutes and PPU Data
- 100MB Bonus Data on $15 Prepaid Plans or 250MB on $25 Prepaid Plan with AutoPay option
- 1GB Bonus Data for 6 months on $30+ Prepaid plans
Ongoing
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One with the Google Pixel 4a
- Holiday Offer: 1GB data bonus on the $40 plan OR 4GB data bonus on the $50 plan OR 5GB data bonus on the $55 plan (QC only)
- $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
