PREVIOUS
News

Playstation’s latest sale discounts select Game Awards titles

Titles like No Man's Sky, Personal 5 Royale and Yakima: Like a Dragon are on sale

Dec 11, 2020

4:32 PM EST

0 comments

Playstation’s latest sale offers up to 50 percent off nominees and winners from The Game Awards, including titles like No Man’s Sky, Personal 5 Royale and Yakima: Like a Dragon. 

It’s worth noting the 2020 ‘Game of the Year,’ The Last of Us Part II (TLOU2), is not on sale. If you’re looking to purchase games like TLOU2 that currently aren’t on sale, it’s probably best to wait until Boxing Day.

TLOU2 was discounted at several retailers during Black Friday, so it’s likely to go on sale again.

Here’s a list of the games currently on sale:

For more games on sale, check out the Playstation Store here.

Related Articles

Resources

Nov 25, 2020

2:31 PM EST

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in December 2020

News

Dec 9, 2020

6:26 PM EST

Canadian apparel brand Peace Collective launches new PlayStation collection

News

Dec 4, 2020

10:32 AM EST

Sony refutes claims that PlayStation is shifting away from Japanese games

News

Dec 10, 2020

10:08 PM EST

Edmonton-based BioWare shows off Mass Effect teaser at The Game Awards

Comments