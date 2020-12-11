Playstation’s latest sale discounts select Game Awards titles

Playstation’s latest sale offers up to 50 percent off nominees and winners from The Game Awards, including titles like No Man’s Sky, Personal 5 Royale and Yakima: Like a Dragon.
It’s worth noting the 2020 ‘Game of the Year,’ The Last of Us Part II (TLOU2), is not on sale. If you’re looking to purchase games like TLOU2 that currently aren’t on sale, it’s probably best to wait until Boxing Day.
TLOU2 was discounted at several retailers during Black Friday, so it’s likely to go on sale again.
Here’s a list of the games currently on sale:
- NBA 2K21: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon: now $63.99, was $79.99
- No Man’s Sky: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Persona 5 Royal: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Doom Eternal: now $26.39, was $79.99
- Raji: An Ancient Epic: now $23.44, was $33.49
For more games on sale, check out the Playstation Store here.
