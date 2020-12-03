Facebook to start removing false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Facebook has announced that it will start removing false claims about COVID-19 vaccines on its platforms.
The social media giant says that given the recent news that these vaccines will start becoming available around the world, false claims that have been debunked by public health experts will be removed on Facebook and Instagram.
Facebook notes that this could include false claims about the safety, efficacy, ingredients or side effects of the vaccines.
“For example, we will remove false claims that COVID-19 vaccines contain microchips, or anything else that isn’t on the official vaccine ingredient list,” the company stated in a blog post.
Posts that include conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccines will also be removed. For instance, some conspiracy theories include false claims that vaccines are being tested on specific populations without their consent.
Facebook notes that it won’t be able to start enforcing these policies overnight since facts about COVID-19 vaccines will continue to evolve.
“We will regularly update the claims we remove based on guidance from public health authorities as they learn more,” Facebook outlined.
Since the start of the pandemic, Facebook has been taking steps to remove and crack down on misinformation regarding COVID-19. This latest update to its policies aims to continue these efforts as matters regarding the virus evolve.
Source: Facebook
