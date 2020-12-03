Walmart Canada is now selling the PlayStation 5 on its website.
The standard $629 CAD model is available here, while the $499 Digital Edition can be purchased here.
The retailer had confirmed an 11am ET availability time today, but stock hadn’t gone live until now. Instead, users were placed in a waiting room.
If possible, act as soon as you can, given how quickly the PS5 sells out.
It’s worth noting that Walmart Canada will also be selling the Xbox Series X and S online at 9am PT/12pm ET. Check back on MobileSyrup for exactly when that goes live.
