PREVIOUS
News

Walmart Canada now selling the PlayStation 5 online

Best of luck

Dec 3, 2020

11:14 AM EST

0 comments

PlayStation 5 box

Walmart Canada is now selling the PlayStation 5 on its website.

The standard $629 CAD model is available here, while the $499 Digital Edition can be purchased here.

The retailer had confirmed an 11am ET availability time today, but stock hadn’t gone live until now. Instead, users were placed in a waiting room.

If possible, act as soon as you can, given how quickly the PS5 sells out.

It’s worth noting that Walmart Canada will also be selling the Xbox Series X and S online at 9am PT/12pm ET. Check back on MobileSyrup for exactly when that goes live.

Related Articles

News

Sep 24, 2020

12:10 PM EDT

Walmart Canada to offer more PS5 pre-orders on September 25

Features

Dec 2, 2020

7:01 AM EST

Ubisoft’s Immortals Fenyx Rising is a great mix of Breath of the Wild and Greek mythology

Features

Nov 25, 2020

7:07 PM EST

PlayStation 5 Game Review Roundup: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Godfall, The Pathless and more

News

Dec 2, 2020

2:03 PM EST

EB Games Canada to sell PlayStation 5 bundles online on December 3

Comments