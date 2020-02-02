Facebook, Instagram to limit spread of coronavirus misinformation

Facebook is taking steps to remove misinformation about the coronavirus on its platforms.
The social media giant says it’s working to limit the spread of misinformation and harmful content about the virus and is connecting people to helpful information.
“Our global network of third-party fact-checkers are continuing their work reviewing content and debunking false claims that are spreading related to the coronavirus,” Facebook wrote in a blog post.
Once the information has been rated as being false, the social media giant will limit its spread on Facebook and Instagram. It will also send notifications to people who have already shared the content.
Facebook says that it is also making accurate information about the virus more accessible for users.
“For example, we will help people get relevant and up-to-date information from partners through messages on top of News Feed on Facebook; these will be deployed based on guidance from the WHO.”
Further, when users search for the virus on Facebook, they will get a pop-up with credible educational information.
Facebook notes that not all of these features have not fully rolled out yet, and that it may take some time before their are in place.
Source: Facebook
