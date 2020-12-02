Leaker reveals Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 branding

Earlier today, prolific leaker Evan Blass leaked the Galaxy Buds Pro, the rumoured successor to the Galaxy Buds+.
Now, he’s leaked the branding for the upcoming Galaxy Chromebook 2.
Unfortunately, the fact that a new Samsung Chromebook is likely coming is all we know about the device so far.
This year’s Samsung Galaxy Chromebook featured a 4K AMOLED display, a built-in pen and the latest 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor. It’s likely the laptop’s successor will feature similar high-end specs.
The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook hit shelves on April 6th this year, so we might get the successor around that time in 2021 as well.
Source: Evan Blass
Comments