PREVIOUS
News

Leaker reveals Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 branding

The second generation might launch in April like the previous iteration

Dec 2, 2020

5:57 PM EST

0 comments

Earlier today, prolific leaker Evan Blass leaked the Galaxy Buds Pro, the rumoured successor to the Galaxy Buds+.

Now, he’s leaked the branding for the upcoming Galaxy Chromebook 2.

Unfortunately, the fact that a new Samsung Chromebook is likely coming is all we know about the device so far.

This year’s Samsung Galaxy Chromebook featured a 4K AMOLED display, a built-in pen and the latest 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor. It’s likely the laptop’s successor will feature similar high-end specs.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook hit shelves on April 6th this year, so we might get the successor around that time in 2021 as well.

Source: Evan Blass 

Related Articles

News

Dec 2, 2020

12:55 PM EST

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro render shows violet colour variant

News

Nov 28, 2020

4:01 PM EST

Samsung working on new Buds Pro earbuds with ANC, in-ear seal

News

Nov 30, 2020

1:39 PM EST

Global smartphone sales declined 5.7 percent in Q3 2020: report

Comments