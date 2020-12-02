Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro render shows violet colour variant

Early next year, Samsung is rumoured to have plans to launch the Galaxy Buds Pro alongside the Galaxy S21 series.
While we have seen some information regarding the Buds Pro, this is our first time renders of the truly wireless earbuds have appeared. These leaked images are courtesy of Evan Blass.
The design looks more similar to the Galaxy Buds and Buds+ than the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro render showcases a violet colour variant.
The Buds Pro are also rumoured to feature a 500mAh battery and active noise-cancellation.
Samsung is rumoured to launch the S21 series in January alongside the Galaxy Buds Pro. However, Blass isn’t buying into this timeframe and states that rumours like this happen every year and are typically proven false.
Image credit: Evan Blass
Source: Evan Blass
