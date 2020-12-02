Lucky Mobile offering 6GB of bonus data with new activations on $35+ plans

Bell’s Lucky Mobile launched a new deal and it’s a great offer for anyone looking to get a lot of data for not a lot of money.
Until December 4th, new activations of $35 plans or higher can get 6GB of bonus data. While the extra data is certainly welcome, it’s worth noting you don’t get all 6GB at once. Instead, Lucky applies the bonus data as an extra 2GB per month for three months.
The deal is available both on Lucky Mobile’s website and at select Lucky Mobile retailers. However, the website does note that not every retailer offers the deal. Specifically, it mentions both Dollarama and Giant Tiger don’t participating in the deal but have separate offers that customers can learn about in-store.
As an extra incentive, Lucky notes customers will save 50 percent off their SIM card when they buy it online.
Those interested can learn more about Lucky Mobile’s 6GB bonus data deal here.
