Spotify tests Instagram Stories-like clips on Christmas Hits playlist

Twitter finally got in on the Stories action with its own ‘Fleets,’ and now it seems Spotify didn’t want to be left out either. The music streaming service is the latest to test out a Stories-like function in its mobile app.
First spotted by YouTube gamer ‘TmarTn’ on Twitter, the Spotify story appears on the streaming app’s Christmas Hits playlist and features videos from several artists featured on the playlist. That includes Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson and Pentatonix.
Although Spotify has been testing Stories features for a while — as far back as August 2019, according to Android Police, this may be the most prominent public test the company has done. In fact, Spotify confirmed to Engadget that the Christmas Hits Stories are a test in a statement:
“At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those tests end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We have no further news to share on future plans at this time.”
To check out the Stories feature for yourself, head to Spotify on your phone, search ‘Christmas’ or tap the ‘Happy Holidays’ card from the Search tab and select the ‘Christmas Hits’ playlist. If you’re part of the test, you should see a small green circle about the ‘C’ of Christmas that you can tap to view the Story.
Although it is a test, my hope is that Spotify chooses not to roll out this feature. Almost every app is now full of Stories, and while it was a neat option in apps where it made sense — namely social experiences like the original Story-maker, Snapchat — it doesn’t make as much sense in Spotify.
Source: Twitter, Engadget Via: Android Police
