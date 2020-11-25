M1 MacBook and Apple Watch with new design reportedly coming in 2021

- Despite releasing three new Mac devices with its own proprietary ARM-based M1 chip — the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini — the computers look identical to their Intel counterparts.
According to Ming-Chi Kuo, an often reliable KGI Securities analyst, Apple is preparing to redesign its MacBook lineup and the Apple Watch in the second half of 2021. It’s unclear if the M1-powered Mac mini will also get a redesign.
Beyond stating that a new design is coming, Kuo doesn’t go into further detail regarding Apple’s forthcoming M1 Mac and the Apple Watch aesthetic change. It makes sense for Apple to finally shift the look of the Apple Watch given that apart from reducing its bezels with the release of the Apple Watch Series 5, it’s featured nearly the same design since its launch in 2015.
Kuo also states that Apple is experiencing better than expected demand for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, and weaker sales of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini. On the iPad side of things, Kuo says that the new iPad Air is selling well, and that 5G and mini-LED displays are coming to Apple’s tablet line in 2021.
On a less positive note for Apple, Kuo says that AirPod shipments are lower than initially estimated, amounting to a five to 10 percent decrease year-over-year. Finally, Kuo says that Apple’s often-rumoured AirPods 3 have been delayed from an early 2021 release to an April to June release window.
Source: MacRumors
Comments