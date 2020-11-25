PREVIOUS|
Rogers offering free Sonos One speaker with select iPhone, Pixel and Samsung purchases

The new iPhone 12 line, Pixel 4a and 4a 5G, select Samsung S20 phones and the Note 20 series are all eligible

Nov 25, 2020

1:23 PM EST

Although many Black Friday deals are already out, some companies still have a few surprises up their sleeves. Rogers is one such, with a new Sonos One deal going live.

Currently, Rogers customers can get a free Sonos One speaker ($249 value) with the purchase of a new iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Pixel 4a or 4a 5G, select Samsung S20 series or the Samsung Note 20 series. It’s worth noting Rogers offered a similar deal last year.

With a wide array of phone options for this deal, customers have several choices regarding getting a device they want along with a free — and really great — speaker. I recently got a Sonos One speaker, and it sounds incredible, while MobileSyrup reporter Brad Bennett will also attest to the great sound of a Sonos.

However, perhaps the best phone for this deal is the new Pixel 4a, which costs $0 upfront and $10 per month device financing for 24 months ($240 total). If you go with that option, you’ll pay less over two years than the cost of the Sonos One and get a phone worth $479 for a fraction of that cost.

For iPhone fans, the 12 mini + Sonos is also an excellent deal. Currently, Rogers is offering the iPhone 12 mini for $0 upfront and $26.17 per month device financing ($628.08 total over 24 months). Although the deal isn’t as great when you factor in the Upfront Edge cost (which puts the device to $1,008 total after two years), you do still get a free Sonos One speaker.

To learn more about Rogers’ Sonos One deal, check out the carrier’s website. However, the Sonos offer isn’t the only one Rogers has. You can learn more about Rogers’ Black Friday deals here.

