PREVIOUS|
Resources

Public Mobile’s Black Friday deal offers $30 off your plan over six months

This promotion is only available for new customers

Nov 23, 2020

7:08 PM EST

0 comments

Public Mobile has launched its 2020 Black Friday promotion, but the promotion is only available for those activating a new account.

On Public Mobile’s website, if you submit your email address between November 23rd and December 4th and activate a new plan by December 18th, you’ll get $5 off every month for the first six months.

You’ll have to activate the new account with the same e-mail address you submitted to get the promotion.

This promotion only covers Public Mobile’s $35, $40 and $45 plans.

Public Mobile’s $35 plan features 2GB of data (with a bonus 500MB if you sign up with AutoPay) as well as unlimited Canada-wide talk, unlimited international text and picture messaging. Public’s $40 plan offers the same, but with 4.5GB (plus the 500MB with AutoPay.) and its $45 plan features 6GB (plus 500MB with AutoPay.)

Public Mobile’s promotion is available on the company’s website, here.

Related Articles

News

Nov 2, 2020

3:25 PM EST

Public Mobile limited-time promotion offers second month free

News

Nov 12, 2020

5:46 PM EST

Public Mobile adds 500MB of free data to existing $40 for 4GB data plans

News

Sep 20, 2020

11:23 AM EDT

Public Mobile offering second month free with online plan activations

Comments